SXSW 'Mama Bears' documentary confronts LGBTQ stereotypes...and Gov. Abbott

The documentary profiles a support group, 30,000-strong, of conservative Christian moms who accept and support their LGBTQ children.

DALLAS — In all the glitz and glamour and star sightings this week at SXSW in Austin, there was a film release that could not be more timely. And it's one that filmmaker Daresha Kyi hopes even Governor Greg Abbott might get to see.

"I made this film because I was tired of people who are already marginalized be even more marginalized," Kyi said, of her documentary called 'Mama Bears', which profiles a support group, now more than 30,000 strong, of conservative Christian moms who choose to accept and support their LGBTQ children.

Monday, the group held a rally on the steps of the state capitol in Austin, not only to promote the documentary screenings at SXSW, but also to voice their opposition to the governor's recent order that child protective services investigate gender-affirming care for children as potential child abuse.

"It has been a divine blessing to have this film drop at this particular time," Kyi said. "It has put a spotlight on the film, which is wonderful and horrible at the same time. It's bittersweet."

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum has since ruled that the governor's directive was "beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional" and issued a statewide injunction on any such investigations until the case is heard in July.

But at the Monday rally in Austin, Kimberly Shappley, a mom from Pearland, near Houston, who moved to Austin to find a more accepting environment for her child, said friends in the Mama Bears group are already receiving phone calls from state investigators.

"I made this film for times such as this. I made this film to respond to these kind of attacks," Kyi said, of the governor's initial order. "And because I really, really believe that the Mama Bears movement is changing people's hearts and minds. It's changing the world."

Kyi said the documentary has been received well at SXSW so far. The last screening will be Friday, March 18.

Kyi does hope Gov. Abbott would agree to watch.