Van Gogh immersive art experience coming this summer to Dallas

DALLAS — A new art exhibit coming to Dallas this summer will give you a chance to step into Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a digital art exhibit. The projections are displayed 360 degrees, on 15,000 square feet of screens and through virtual reality. It brings Vincent van Gogh's art to life in a new form, says producer Exhibition Hub.

The exhibit was successful in Europe and made its North American debut in Atlanta and New York, where it sold out in hours, organizers said. Tickets for the Dallas location go on sale Wednesday, March 3 at noon. Go here to join the ticket waitlist.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is all digital, hands free, and perfect for our socially distant world," the website says. "Its rich content is suitable for a wide audience, including families, school groups, couples, and seniors."

Tickets are $19.90 for children and $36 for adults. The location has not been announced.

Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour)

Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Weekends & holidays: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.