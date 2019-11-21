Returning for its 42nd year, more than 200 merchants from around the nation will gather to help customers shop with a purpose: the 2019 Chi Omega Christmas Market.

All proceeds from ticket sales to the market at Centennial Hall at Fair Park are donated to local beneficiaries. In 2019, the beneficiaries include: Bonton Farms, Community Partners of Dallas, Connecting Point of Park Cities, Heart House, Hope Supply Co., Make-A-Wish, Momentous Institute, Operation Kindness, Rainbow Days, RISE Adaptive Sports, Young Women's Preparatory Network, Youth Believing in Change, and collegiate scholarships.

General admission tickets are $15 online and at the door. Discounted general admission tickets are available for $12 at DFW area Tom Thumb stores while supplies last.

Market hours:

Thursday — 1 to 9 p.m. (photos with Santa available from 5 to 8 p.m.)

Friday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (photos with Santa available from 5 to 8 p.m.)

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (photos with Santa available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

