Ongoing pandemic halts in-person spring performances for Fort Worth Opera

"We will have to continue finding new, innovative ways to share opera and our love of music and theater with our community," General Director Afton Battle said.

The Fort Worth Opera is the latest organization to announce that future in-person performances will not happen due to the ongoing pandemic.

In an email Tuesday, General Director Afton Battle announced the Opera has decided it will not perform in Bass Performance Hall this upcoming spring.

Battle said after they made the decision after receiving news that the Performing Arts Fort Worth will not be opening its doors to the public for the rest of the year. They also will not begin phased reopening of Bass Performance Hall until March.

As of right now, because of limited capacity requirements, the opera would only be able to allow 100 patrons to attend a performance.

"Until we are able to safely gather indoors, at Bass Hall, and at a capacity that is socially responsible and distant, we will have to continue finding new, innovative ways to share opera and our love of music and theater with our community," Battle said.

The opera has already canceled its 2020 Festival due to safety precautions in Tarrant County. Health officials in the county issued a public health order Tuesday due to hospitalizations surpassing the 15% mark.

The Fort Worth Opera said there will be an extension for anyone who was previously given the option to hold their tickets or subscriptions until Dec. 30, 2020.

Earlier this year, the Dallas Opera provided an update in August that its fall season of 2020 was canceled for various safety reasons. This included travel restrictions for artists and social distancing needs both on stage and in the theater.

On a national level, New York City's Broadway theaters will remain dark until at least Summer 2021, due to the pandemic.

The Broadway League announced in October that Broadway's shutdown has been extended through May 30, 2021.

Broadway performances were initially suspended on March 12, in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a few weeks, the Fort Worth Opera said it plans to announce new digital and live offerings for the spring.

Both the Fort Worth and Dallas Operas will continue to offer live streams and online features until in-person performances resume sometime next year.

Editor's note: The video below aired in June of this year.