Lexie Dorsett Sharp, who plays Rosalie the school principal in "School of Rock," stopped by the WFAA set to discuss taking the story from the screen to the stage.

The national tour of "School of Rock," based on the hit movie, is currently playing in North Texas.

The musical is on stage at the Fair Park Music Hall through August 26th. Go here for tickets or here for more information.

It then moves over to Bass Hall in Fort Worth for one week only, starting August 28th. Go here for tickets and more information on the Fort Worth showing.

