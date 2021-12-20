COVID cancels 'Christmas Carol' performances at Dallas Theater Center

The DTC had previously canceled performances for the weekend of Dec. 17 because of the same COVID diagnosis.

DALLAS — The Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced Monday it is canceling its remaining performances of "A Christmas Carol" at the Wyly Theatre because a company member tested positive for COVID-19.

DTC managing director Jeff Woodward told WFAA last week that they test the actors and crew on a weekly basis. The entire acting company, crew, and DTC staff is fully vaccinated, he added. The theater also started requiring audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or to provide proof of vaccination.

“Our production of Christmas Carol is very unusual in that the set comes into the auditorium and the actors are literally in the audience with the audience members,” Woodward said. “There's no social distancing that can happen. So, we wanted to make sure that all of the actors were fully vaccinated, as were our crew.”

The company member that tested positive for COVID-19 followed all recommended safety precautions and set their own COVID-19 protocols, the DTC said.

“It’s unfortunate, but CDC and our own COVID-19 safety guidelines have shown cancelling the remaining performances of 'A Christmas Carol' is the safest thing for everyone. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons has always come first,” Woodward wrote in a news release Monday. “This is heartbreaking for us. We’ve worked hard to put this production together and we know people have enjoyed seeing 'A Christmas Carol' on our stage again. We’re already looking forward to next season.”

What to do if you bought tickets

If you bought tickets, the DTC box office staff will contact you soon with an option to exchange or donate your tickets, or receive a performance credit or refund. Everyone who purchased tickets to a canceled performance will also get access to a complimentary digital viewing of the show.

The DTC said its next production, "Our Town," is still scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.