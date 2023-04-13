North Texas nonprofits partner to help adults with disabilities explore the art of dance

The classes help them socialize and develop skills.

DALLAS — You could feel the sense of anticipation building in a classroom at Ability Connection in Dallas on a Thursday morning. Members were patiently waiting, some pacing around, to greet the volunteers with Open Sky Arts Collective.

"Nice to see you,” one member told a woman, as she walked into the classroom.

“Good to see you too,” the other woman replied with a smile.

This Thursday, was special. This day was all about movement, dance, and fun.

"Let's get this party started,” shouted Jeanna Vance, Founder and Executive Director of Open Sky Arts Collective.

This was no ordinary party. The hour-long dance and movement class is designed for members of Ability Connection. The Dallas-based nonprofit specializes in caring for adults with all types of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“They're just here to have a great time and maybe push the limits of their physical boundaries,” explained Vance.

The team of artists with Open Sky Arts Collective volunteer their time. They believe movement is healing.

"We're there to, kind of, be gatekeeper to a place of creativity and freedom for them. Using dance as the doorway in,” shared Vance.

The staff at Ability Connection said they’re learning movement classes, like this, are opening the doors to possibilities. Members are dancing through insecurities and pushing past perceived limitations.

"They're able to take risks and in a nice, safe, environment,” said Jennifer Rotter with Ability Connection.

Members like Chris Sanderson is among those who leaps in to participate when Open Sky Arts Collective arrives.

“We all get excited when they come,” said Sanderson.

The partnership between the two nonprofit groups has been a joyful pairing, so far. It’s helping members dance into improved social skills and confidence, in the spirit of fun.

“Our main goal is that they would feel seen and celebrated, today, how they are today,” said Vance.