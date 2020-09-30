Museums team up to seek designer for outdoor staircase that spotlights Black STEM leaders

The museums are seeking entries that are "creative, vibrant colored and eye-catching." The winning artist will receive $5,000.

The museums are seeking entries that are “creative, vibrant colored and eye-catching” and celebrate Black leaders who have made significant contributions to science, technology, engineering and math.

Anyone who enters the contest will be provided a suggested list, compiled by the African American Museum, of historic and modern-day scientists, inventors and innovators to inspire creativity for the design.

The deadline to enter the contest is Oct. 30. Museums officials said the winning artist will be notified no later than Dec. 1 and will receive a prize of $5,000.

The Perot Museum will commission an African-American creative designer who resides in North Texas to design the image.

They say the design will be reproduced on weatherproof, vinyl materials and professionally installed on the Perot Museum’s multi-story outdoor staircase facing Field Street, the main thoroughfare into Downtown Dallas.

Collaborations of up to two individuals are allowed. Finalists will participate in mandatory interviews conducted in person or virtually by a panel of local judges.