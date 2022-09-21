'Where Independence Begins' | 1st blind accessible mural installed in Fort Worth

The 2,000-square-foot mural, painted by Fort Worth muralist Kristen Soble, was designed specifically with individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Along the Adams Street wall of Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth now lies the first-ever blind-accessible mural in the city.

The mural, entitled "Where Independence Begins," was designed by Fort Worth award-winning muralist Kristen Soble and executed specifically with individuals who are blind and visually impaired in mind. It features high-contrast images and colors, textured sections for a tactile experience, stainless-steel railings with inspirational messages in Braille and six audio devices that provide visitors with an audio description of the art.

There is also a website accessible by a QR code that provides visitors with an even more in-depth experience while using a screen reader.

In designing the mural, Soble utilized a focus group and discussions with Lighthouse employees who are blind or visually impaired in order to get valuable perspective.

Soble said she felt a huge responsibility with the creation of this mural.

"There was just this feeling that it had to be really great," Soble said. "My work is intended to spark creativity and joy, and so I wanted to carry that into this mural as well."

Numerous local organizations contributed to the project, including Consolidated Traffic Controls, Inc. and Basecom, Inc., who both donated to the mural.

“We wanted to do something to not only contribute to the beautification of our neighborhood, but to also create something accessible to those who are often left out of the equation when it comes to visual art,” said Curtis Rhodes, Communications & Content Creator for the Lighthouse in Fort Worth. “By incorporating numerous tactile and audio elements into the design, we feel we have done just that.”

A mural dedication ceremony was held on Sept. 21. to showcase the mural and its interactive features, as well as recognize those who helped make the mural possible. The mural was funded in part by proceeds received during North Texas Giving Day in 2021.

North Texas Giving Day for 2022 takes place on Sept. 22.