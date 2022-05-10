Adult fare at the fair: The State Fair of Texas gets creative with alcohol, too

The State Fair of Texas offers plenty of fun for adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Rides, games and prizes. The State Fair of Texas is filled with things to make guests feel like a kid again.

Surprisingly, though, there are plenty of things at the fair for adults only.

Vendors throughout Fair Park sell beer, almost any kind of beer someone might desire.

“This is the best fair in the country,” said vendor Isaac Rousso. “You’ve got to come here. And then when you come here and have a daquiri here with us.”

Rousso operates “Who Dat Daquiri,” which sells drinks of all flavors and Jell-O shots. His offerings can also be found at the Magnolia Beer Garden.

Across from the garden is a spot that’s new to the fair this year, the Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge. The lounge sells cigars and cigar accessories, while offering smokers a place to sit and enjoy a cigar.

“Sit back, smoke, look at the people walking through,” said Roz Stafford Grady, owner of The Smoking Jacket.

Of course, fairgoers don’t need to torment their liver or lungs to have a good time. They can opt for a sugar high instead.

A good option is the Cha Cha Chata milkshake, which was voted most creative new treat this year. It also gives many patrons a cultural memory.

“And it does exactly that, especially if you’re of the Latino culture,” said Denise De La Cruz, creator of the Cha Cha Chata.

Whatever good time adult experience fairgoers are seeking, there are options all over Fair Park.

“We sell fun here, right,” Rousso said. “I mean, this is what we do.”