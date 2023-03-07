Who will win the Oscar for supporting actor and actress?

You know what they say, behind every leading actor or actress is another one in a supporting role!

DALLAS — The guild awards are all behind us. It's time to hand out those awards season-ending gold statues Sunday night on ABC and WFAA. And you know what they say, behind every leading actor or actress is another one in a supporting role!

Here's a look at the two supporting categories at The Oscars:

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominated are: Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway..." Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, both for "The Banshees of Inisherin..." Judd Hirsch for "The Fabelmans..." and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Henry was good in a movie that few people saw. I'd give Keoghan the nod over Gleeson for his beautiful but brief role as a developmentally disabled friend in "Banshees." Judd Hirsch had one terrific scene as the uncle with showbiz roots in "The Fabelmans." It would be a career win for him if he pulls it off. That brings us to the darling of this awards season, Ke Huy Quan as the wimpy husband with a secret side in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." I think he's won every award thus far. and his speeches are so genuine. If there's a shoo-in at the Oscars this year, it's him.

Will win: Ke Huy Quan

Should win: I'm fine with that

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominated are: Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever..." Hong Chau in "The Whale..." Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin..." and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, both for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Chau, who's family lives in Dallas, was tough but caring as Brendan Fraser's nurse in "The Whale." I loved Condon as Colin Farrell's freedom-seeking sister in "The Banshees of Inisherin." If someone's going to win from "Everything...," it won't be Hsu. The Oscar is down to Curtis, the IRS agent from hell who softens... and Bassett as "Wakanda's" Queen Ramonda. The early favorite was Bassett, the first performance from the MCU to ever be nominated. She also represents longevity, as well as diversity, which has grown among Academy membership. Don't count her out. But Curtis, is a vote for longevity, too. And Hollywood loves her legacy (They don't call 'em 'nepo babies' in Hollywood.) She just won the Screen Actors Guild award. I have a hunch she sneaks in here, too in a very close race.

Will win: Jamie Lee Curtis

Should win: She's my namesake. How could I deny her!