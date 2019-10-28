PLANO, Texas — Think of any person or character from any era of history. Chances are Dallas Vintage Shop has the tools to transform you into that persona for Halloween.

“It is a menagerie of costumes. We get them from all over the country and all over the world,” said owner Jerry Purvis.

For the past ten years, Dallas Vintage Shop has sat just off Central Expressway in Plano and anyone who has stopped to step inside can choose from costumes and props that stretch wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor.

A compilation to which Purvis is always making new additions.

“We go to trade shows. Some of them we have made for us."

While Halloween is their Super Bowl season, Purvis said it actually only accounts for 20% of their annual business.

People come in looking for outfits suitable for various galas and other themed events all year-long.

This year’s most popular costume request?

The Joker, Purvis said. And of course, Dallas Vintage Shop has the latest Joaquin Phoenix adaptation of the super villain, along with all the ones that came before him.