82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Party with Dierks Bentley, kick back with Wiz Khalifa and enjoy a celebration of the perfect summer fruit

From Wiz Khalifa at Dos Equis Pavilion to a watermelon celebration at the Dallas Farmers Market, here are the top events across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Happy August, everyone!

I hope your A/C's are running strong, because we're in for a long haul of hot temps in the coming days.

Good thing, then, we also have this super cool list of 82 things for you to get into across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday

You don't even have to get "Drunk On A Plane" to see Dierks Bentley this weekend! The country music star is taking over Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday night as part of his "Beers on Me" tour. The show kicks off around 7 p.m., and you can either take on the pit for around $100 or chill on the lawn for $20. It's your choice, but if you don't hit up those cheaper tickets, you'll probably wake up Saturday morning like, "What Was I Thinkin'?"

Plus:

Saturday

What's green, juicy and sweet on the inside? A big ol' Texas-grown watermelon, that's what! The Dallas Farmers Market is celebrating Watermelon Day on Saturday, and this party is gonna have everything. Live music, recipes, cooking demonstrations and even activities for your little farmers are all on the table. Check it out starting on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The event runs until 5 p.m.

Plus:

Sunday

A double dose of rap for 20 bucks?! I wouldn't lie to y'all: This is the real deal. Kick your Sunday scaries aside with Wiz Khalifa and Logic as they take over Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Sunday night. Grab the sunscreen (because y'all know the sun doesn't go down until nearly 9 p.m.) and a chair (or maybe a cute picnic blanket), because you can sit on the lawn at this one for just $20. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.