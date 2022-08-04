82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Party with Dierks Bentley, kick back with Wiz Khalifa and enjoy a celebration of the perfect summer fruit

DALLAS — Happy August, everyone!
I hope your A/C's are running strong, because we're in for a long haul of hot temps in the coming days.
Good thing, then, we also have this super cool list of 82 things for you to get into across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.
Friday
Dierks Bentley at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
You don't even have to get "Drunk On A Plane" to see Dierks Bentley this weekend! The country music star is taking over Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday night as part of his "Beers on Me" tour. The show kicks off around 7 p.m., and you can either take on the pit for around $100 or chill on the lawn for $20. It's your choice, but if you don't hit up those cheaper tickets, you'll probably wake up Saturday morning like, "What Was I Thinkin'?"
Plus:
- The Head And The Heart at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- John Herbert at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Tim Heidecker at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Stew at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- The Dan Band at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Emily Wolfe and Zach Person at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Crash Test Dummies at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Christian Lee Hutson at Ruins (Dallas)
- Hern's Country Saloon at Three Links (Dallas)
- Fun Grip & Mama Tried at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Helen Hong at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Vintage Pistol at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- The Dollyrots at Three Links (Dallas)
- Shedding Skin & The $ellouts at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Ralph Barbosa & Chris Tellez at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- RJ Prince in The Red Room at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Lost Dog Street Band at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Danielle Nicole at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Jason Salmon at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Midland at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- TorchFest 2022 at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- Elevation Worship at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Pearl Gem at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Drew Dunn at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Ali Siddiq at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Amarillo Sod Poodles at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
Saturday
What's green, juicy and sweet on the inside? A big ol' Texas-grown watermelon, that's what! The Dallas Farmers Market is celebrating Watermelon Day on Saturday, and this party is gonna have everything. Live music, recipes, cooking demonstrations and even activities for your little farmers are all on the table. Check it out starting on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The event runs until 5 p.m.
Plus:
- Music @ Mill Festival at The McKinney Cotton Mill (McKinney)
- David Gray at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Alex Cantrell at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Michael McKinson at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Parker Millsap at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Jason Salmon at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Matt Ferrell in The Red Room at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner and Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- FRAILSTATE at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Greathouse Playhouse at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Helen Hong at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Carousel Club Burlesque at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Thank You For Being a Friend at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Forgotten Space at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Ralph Barbosa & Chris Tellez at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Hive Mind Honey at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Sue Foley and Annika Chambers at The Kessler (Dallas)
- TorchFest 2022 at Ridglea Theater (Forth Worth)
- Interactive Family Funny Show at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Dark Horse at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Pavlov's Dogs at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Johnny B33 & The Leo Sun Project at Ruins (Dallas)
- The Mad Scientist's Comedy Show! at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- The Rich Girls at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Drew Dunn at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Johnnie High's Country Music Revue Reunion Show at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Grupo Firme: Enfiestados y Amanecidos at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Big3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Amarillo Sod Noodles (Frisco)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Sweat to Save Lives featuring Alexis Cavo at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
Sunday
A double dose of rap for 20 bucks?! I wouldn't lie to y'all: This is the real deal. Kick your Sunday scaries aside with Wiz Khalifa and Logic as they take over Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Sunday night. Grab the sunscreen (because y'all know the sun doesn't go down until nearly 9 p.m.) and a chair (or maybe a cute picnic blanket), because you can sit on the lawn at this one for just $20. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Plus:
- The Sunday Super Jam! at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Noggin Boiz & A Big Teal at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Good Looks at Three Links (Dallas)
- Sunday Night Funny at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Hecho Con Amor at Ruins (Dallas)
- Ali Siddiq at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Coin at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Sunday Supper Club: Courtney Patton, Jason Eady and Kayla Ray at The Post (Fort Worth)
- The Magic of Eric Eaton at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Jacob Furr at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- TorchFest 2022 at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Amarillo Sod Poodles at Rider's Field (Frisco)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
- Beyonce vs Lady Gaga Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Urban Trivia Game Night at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Drew Dunn at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)