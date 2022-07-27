75 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Head back to 2004 in Dallas, get your kicks in Frisco and catch a vibe in Irving

From a Bowling for Soup homecoming in Dallas to Star Wars night at the FC Dallas game, these are the best events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Oh wow, it really is over. Cancer season AND July. Well, let's usher in Leo season, I mean August, with some heat (literally).

There's a lot happening this weekend, so let's get into these 75 things.

Friday

Kick your weekend off with the sounds of the islands. Rebelution is headlining The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday night! If you enjoy reggae rock, being kicked back with the homies and summer nights, this concert is for you. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will kick off around 6:30 p.m. If you don't mind sitting near the lawn, you can get a ticket for just $25.

Saturday

It's not quite the galaxy, but it'll do. FC Dallas is hosting Star Wars night on Saturday! It's a special theme night to cheer on the team as they take on the LA Galaxy. If you're one of the first 10,000 fans to show up, you'll receive a Star Wars-themed LED giveaway when you enter the stadium. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and you can get a ticket for as low as $25. Stick around after the match for fireworks and a Star Wars-themed drone light show!

Sunday

How about an early 2000s throwback?! After touring across Europe, our local stars are home and taking over Deep Ellum! Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake are headlining at The Factory on Sunday night. Cliffidver and Dollskin will open up for them. The show starts at 8 p.m. and you can rock your face off for just $35!