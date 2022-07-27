75 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Head back to 2004 in Dallas, get your kicks in Frisco and catch a vibe in Irving

DALLAS — Oh wow, it really is over. Cancer season AND July. Well, let's usher in Leo season, I mean August, with some heat (literally).
There's a lot happening this weekend, so let's get into these 75 things.
Friday
Kick your weekend off with the sounds of the islands. Rebelution is headlining The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday night! If you enjoy reggae rock, being kicked back with the homies and summer nights, this concert is for you. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will kick off around 6:30 p.m. If you don't mind sitting near the lawn, you can get a ticket for just $25.
Plus:
- Downlink, Dieselboy & Justin Hawkes at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Our Neck Of The Woods at Trees (Dallas)
- Brothers Beckham at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Frankie Leonie and Taylor Young Band at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Andy Woodhull at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Kat & Alex at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Monsieur Perine at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- CJ Starr at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Paul Renna At Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- The Allmost Brothers at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- First Draft, Last Call at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- The Sweethearts at Ruins (Dallas)
- Silent Disco: Neon Nights at Sammons Park (Dallas)
- Hot Dish at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Holy Wave with Dome Dwellers & Psychic Love Child at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- John Caparulo at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Ted Nugent at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Texas Lottery Live Presents Vinyl Stripes at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Adele Givens at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Agostino Zoida at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Weezer Tribute: Troublemakers at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall Tonic Bar (Plano)
- Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center (Frisco)
Saturday
It's not quite the galaxy, but it'll do. FC Dallas is hosting Star Wars night on Saturday! It's a special theme night to cheer on the team as they take on the LA Galaxy. If you're one of the first 10,000 fans to show up, you'll receive a Star Wars-themed LED giveaway when you enter the stadium. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and you can get a ticket for as low as $25. Stick around after the match for fireworks and a Star Wars-themed drone light show!
Plus:
- An Evening with Veronica Swift at Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Ian Moore at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Boy Harsher at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Sawyer at Ruins (Dallas)
- Debbie Does Disco: Sacude Saturdays at Ruins (Dallas)
- Jacob Stelly & Slade Coulter at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela at House of Blues (Dallas)
- CJ Starr at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Level One Stand-up Grad Show at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Dark Horse at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- (G)I-DLE at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Andy Woodhull at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- UFC 277 at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner & Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Josh Weathers at Billy Bobs (Fort Worth)
- Monkeys on a Strings at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- John Caparulo at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Houston Marchman at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Flashback Funk Fest at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Dallas Legion vs Tampa Bay Cannons at Colleyville Middle School (Colleyville)
- Journey Tribute: Departure ATX at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled out Saturdays at Legacy Hall Tonic Bar (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends (Plano)
- Agostino Zoida at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Arlington All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Donny Edwards at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Adele Givens at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Big3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
Sunday
How about an early 2000s throwback?! After touring across Europe, our local stars are home and taking over Deep Ellum! Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake are headlining at The Factory on Sunday night. Cliffidver and Dollskin will open up for them. The show starts at 8 p.m. and you can rock your face off for just $35!
Plus:
- STRFKR at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- The Black Women Marketplace Summer Tour at Ear Hustlaz Studios (Dallas)
- The Cold Stares at Trees (Dallas)
- Dude Perfect at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- The Sunday Super Jam! at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Pony Bradshaw at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Thomas Michael Riley & Nate Kipp at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Mean Girls at Bass Performance Hall (Fort Worth)
- Steel Magnolias at Casa Manana (Fort Worth)
- Third Eye Blind at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- North Texas SC vs Sporting KC II at Choctaw Stadium (Arlington)
- What's Your Limp? at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Adele Givens at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Sunday Sounds with Matt Hillyer at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Agostino Zoida at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Big3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)