72 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Bike for tacos, hit up a foam wonderland, or rock out in Fort Worth!

DALLAS — Weekend... is that you?! We're more than halfway through August, and I don't mean to brag, but this weekend's temps are really nice. You can check that here, but I know you're really here for the 72 events I have lined up for you. Let's get into it.

Friday

Kick your weekend off with a night full of whimsical folk rock with The Lumineers! They're bringing the "Brightside" tour to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night. You can get a pretty decent ticket right now for around $100, but if you want to get in the pit, expect to shell out about $400. The show is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tacos, bike rides and the lake. That sounds like a dream, yes? You can do it Saturday morning at White Rock Lake in Dallas for the Eastside Taco Ride! Grab your gear and meet the group of cyclists at the White Rock Alehouse and Brewery at 10:30 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. and the six-mile ride will end with tacos at Resident.

Sunday

It's not like a regular party, it's a cool party (or whatever Regina George's mom said). If you love a good soiree, the Truck Yard in Dallas goes wild every month, which means it's time for the Backyard Jamboree! They party gets started at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The fun will go until supplies run dry! With carnival games, drink specials and watermelon kegs, you don't wanna miss it!