72 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Bike for tacos, hit up a foam wonderland, or rock out in Fort Worth!

DALLAS — Weekend... is that you?! We're more than halfway through August, and I don't mean to brag, but this weekend's temps are really nice. You can check that here, but I know you're really here for the 72 events I have lined up for you. Let's get into it.
Friday
Kick your weekend off with a night full of whimsical folk rock with The Lumineers! They're bringing the "Brightside" tour to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night. You can get a pretty decent ticket right now for around $100, but if you want to get in the pit, expect to shell out about $400. The show is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Plus:
- Echo & The Bunnymen at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Lauren Spencer Smith at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Alex Isley at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas)
- Jason Aldean at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Lorelei K with Helium Queens at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Driveway Dive at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Glitter at Ruins (Dallas)
- Bear Grillz at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- DFW Legacy Serious Second Anniversary Show at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- The Stews at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- John Caparulo at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Tone Bell at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Monsters of Mock Festival at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- The Love Club: A Dating Gameshow at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Florist w/ Mark Merza Group at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Cool Jack at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Randall King at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Kevin Farley at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Mario Salazar in The Red Room at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Matute Quinceañera World Tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Battle of Evermore on Texas Lottery Plaza Stage (Irving)
- Chris Stapleton Tribute at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Paul Mecurio at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Taylor Williamson at Addison Improv (Addison)
Saturday
Tacos, bike rides and the lake. That sounds like a dream, yes? You can do it Saturday morning at White Rock Lake in Dallas for the Eastside Taco Ride! Grab your gear and meet the group of cyclists at the White Rock Alehouse and Brewery at 10:30 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. and the six-mile ride will end with tacos at Resident.
Plus:
- Texas Summer Jam at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Nerd Halen at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall Tonic Bar (Plano)
- Late Night with DJ Yuna & Friends (Plano)
- Paul Mecurio at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Rob Zombie and Mudvayne at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- Susto with Telephone House at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Kevin Farley at Hyena's Comedy Club (Fort Worth)
- Dolly Shine at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery and Dinner Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Backyard Jamboree at Truck Yard (Dallas)
- Odesza at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Fallen - In Memory of the Greats at Trees (Dallas)
- The DDD Experience at The Echo (Dallas)
- Hoodie Allen at House of Blues (Dallas)
- An Evening with Lucia Micarelli at The Meyerson (Dallas)
- Chicago Tribute - Windy City at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Stone Mecca at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- True Crime Obsessed at South Side Music Hall (Dallas)
- Blxst at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Saturday's Got The Blues Brunch at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- The Driver Era at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Meltt x Abbreviations in the Limbo Room at Ruins (Dallas)
- High Mass at Ruins (Dallas)
- Monsters of Mock Festival at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- John Caparulo at Hyena's Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Purple Rain + All Prince DJ Dance Party at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Lost 80's Live at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Bob Will's Texas Playboys at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Foam Wonderland at Texas Live! (Arlington)
- Taylor Williamson at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Football Fantasy Fest at The Star (Frisco)
Sunday
Backyard Jamboree at Truck Yard (Dallas)
It's not like a regular party, it's a cool party (or whatever Regina George's mom said). If you love a good soiree, the Truck Yard in Dallas goes wild every month, which means it's time for the Backyard Jamboree! They party gets started at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The fun will go until supplies run dry! With carnival games, drink specials and watermelon kegs, you don't wanna miss it!
Plus:
- Odesza at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Slightly Stoopid at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Wavves w/ BOYO & Smut at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Billy Law & Friends at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Doobie at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Rodney Parker at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Ed Maverick at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Live Band Karaoke at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Rema at The Echo (Dallas)
- Taylor Williamson at Addison Improv (Addison)