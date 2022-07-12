64 Things to do in North Texas this weekend: take a step back in time in Plano, catch an island vibe in Dallas or beat the Sunday scaries in Irving!

From Iration in Deep Ellum to the BIG3 in Frisco, these are the top events happening across DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — Are we already halfway through July?! It's been a great summer so far, and this weekend is no exception. Let's run down the best of the best.

Friday

The temperature is way above 85 degrees in North Texas (here's how our weekend is lookin'), but that's not stopping Iration from coming to town! They're playing at The Factory in Deep Ellum Friday night. If you like summer nights, sunshine reggae and being surrounded by your dopest friends, this is your vibe. Doors open Friday at 5pm and Atmosphere will hit the stage around 6pm. You can still snag a ticket for $35!

Saturday

Take a step back in time at the Retro Expo in Plano! This year's comic con is extended to two full days, featuring 35,000 square feet of collectibles to sift through. From comic books, vintage toys and trading cards -- to autographs, board games and posters, there's something for every collector. Don't forget the celebrity guests! This year, you can meet the Six Million Dollar Man himself, Lee Majors. Or how about the Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner?! Check out Retro Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Plano Event Center.

Sunday

Get ready to rock your face off -- Coheed and Cambria is coming to North Texas! Rain or shine, they're taking over The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Sunday. That's not all! They're bringing Alkaline Trio and Mothica with them! You can sit on the Verizon Lawn for just $24 or take on the pit for $60... if you're brave enough!