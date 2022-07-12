64 Things to do in North Texas this weekend: take a step back in time in Plano, catch an island vibe in Dallas or beat the Sunday scaries in Irving!

DALLAS — Are we already halfway through July?! It's been a great summer so far, and this weekend is no exception. Let's run down the best of the best.
Friday
The temperature is way above 85 degrees in North Texas (here's how our weekend is lookin'), but that's not stopping Iration from coming to town! They're playing at The Factory in Deep Ellum Friday night. If you like summer nights, sunshine reggae and being surrounded by your dopest friends, this is your vibe. Doors open Friday at 5pm and Atmosphere will hit the stage around 6pm. You can still snag a ticket for $35!
Plus:
- Cole Rogers at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Animal Collective at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Vincent Antone at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Flosstradamus at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Dave Mason at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Trap Bingo at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Kevin Bozeman at Hyena's (Dallas)
- The Masked Singer at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Dawn & Hawkes at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Texas Hill on the Honky Tonk Stage at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Frisco Roughriders vs Midland RockHounds at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Mental Heat at The Comedy Arena (McKinney)
- Psychedelic Robot at The Shops at Willow Bend (Plano)
- Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC at Legacy Hall (Plano).
- Karaoke Night at McCall Plaza (Plano)
- North Texas Soccer Club vs Houston Dynamo 2 at Choctaw Stadium (Arlington)
- Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Rebirth Brass Band at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Almost Selena at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- The Music Man at Theatre Denton (Denton)
- Beer Bumble 2022 at Downtown Garland Square (Garland)
- Mary Lynn Rajskub at Addison Improv (Addison)
Saturday
Retro Expo at Plano Event Center (Plano)
Take a step back in time at the Retro Expo in Plano! This year's comic con is extended to two full days, featuring 35,000 square feet of collectibles to sift through. From comic books, vintage toys and trading cards -- to autographs, board games and posters, there's something for every collector. Don't forget the celebrity guests! This year, you can meet the Six Million Dollar Man himself, Lee Majors. Or how about the Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner?! Check out Retro Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Plano Event Center.
Plus:
- Brandi Carlile at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Purity Ring at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Shadows of Jets at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Bricks In The Wall at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Gabriel & Dresden + Friends at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Kevin Bozeman at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Billy Howerdel at The Echo (Dallas)
- Black Tie Dynasty at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Quinn Dahle at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Adam Hood at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner and Show at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Jon Stork on the Honky Tonk Stage at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Josh Weathers at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- The Elton Johns at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- 2022 Dallas Cowboys Youth Academies at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Mary Lynn Rajskub at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Justin Russell Band on Texas Lottery Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- World Series of Comedy at The Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- TimTheTatman's Tailgate at Ford Center (Frisco)
- FC Dallas vs Austin FC at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
- Frisco Fighters vs Sioux Falls Storm at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Midland RockHounds at Riders Field (Frisco)
Sunday
Get ready to rock your face off -- Coheed and Cambria is coming to North Texas! Rain or shine, they're taking over The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Sunday. That's not all! They're bringing Alkaline Trio and Mothica with them! You can sit on the Verizon Lawn for just $24 or take on the pit for $60... if you're brave enough!
Plus:
- Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners (Arlington)
- The Worst 32 Days at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Alesana at Trees (Dallas)
- Maddie Poppe at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Luis Juarez at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Retro Expo at Plano Event Center (Plano)
- The Magic of Eric Eaton at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Rodney Parker & Nick Verzosa at The Post (Fort Worth)
- BIG3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Midland RockHounds at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Carolanne Miljavac at Addison Improv (Addison)