63 things to do in North Texas: Get a double dose of millennial nostalgia in Fort Worth, chill out in Irving and laugh it out in Dallas

DALLAS — We're ushering in September with a super sick lineup of events, so let's run down the best of the best in North Texas this weekend!
Friday
Bad Bunny at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
For the second year in a row, Spotify has named Bad Bunny the most-listened to artist in the world, and he's finally coming to North Texas!
The "World's Hottest" Tour is taking over AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night. That's not all. Diplo is coming with him!
With his electrifying visuals and music, it's why Diplo is one of the most celebrated live performers. Get your tickets now, but we'll warn you, even the nosebleeds are upwards of $300. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Plus:
- Tesla at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Phora at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Alec Benjamin at The Factory (Dallas)
- Tessa Violet at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Tyler Wayne Griffith at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Black Tie Dynasty at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- KALO at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Shinyribs at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Deniz Koyu at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Paul Varghese at The Echo (Dallas)
- Phil Hanley at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Brad Paisley at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Sun Room at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Heavy Laughter in The RED ROOM at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Jamie Gravvitt at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Ben Danaher at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Sam Tripoli at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Friday Poppin' Off at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- AC/DC Tribute: Back in Black at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Mars Hill Band on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Dale 305 at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
Saturday
Summer isn't over just yet!
Dispatch and O.A.R. are coming to Irving! Catch them live at Toyota Music Factory as part of the Verizon Concert Series. They're taking over The Pavilion on Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.
If you and your pals don't mind sitting on the lawn, you can get a ticket for just $25.
Plus:
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- BJ Stricker on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- LanceBattalion on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- The Killers at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Brad Paisley at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- VVOES w/ Sub-Sahara, Jockey & Pop Boy Etc. at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Jeff Dye at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Fernando "Panda" Chacon in The RED ROOM at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Fort Worth Margarita Festival at The Yard (Fort Worth)
- Bill Burr at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Rage Against The Machine Tribute at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Stop Light Observations at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Aleman at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Julia Jacklin at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Alex O'aiza at Ruins (Dallas)
- An Evening with Jackopierce at The Kessler (Dallas)
- A Taylor Swift Party at Trees (Dallas)
- SAYMYNAME at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Chase Rice at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- John Anderson at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Sawyer Brown with Pam Tillis at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Sam Tripoli at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Football Club at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
- Market at The Star (Frisco)
- Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
Sunday
Panic! At The Disco at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
Millennials, it's no Warped Tour, but it'll do. Panic! At The Disco is bringing the "Viva Las Vengeance" Tour to Fort Worth! Beach Bunny and John Wesley Rogers are coming with them to pack out Dickie's Arena on Sunday night.
You can still get a ticket – the cheapest one we found was for about $30. Grab them now because the show gets rocking around 7 p.m.
Plus:
- Stereolab at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Junny at Trees (Dallas)
- The Contortionist at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Warren Zeiders at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Mike Cannon at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Matt Hillyer & Django Walker at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Cristian Castro & Mijares at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Neo Soul Sundays at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Back to the 80s Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Cowboys Kickoff Watch Party at legacy Hall (Plano)
- You Got 5 On It at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Leonel Garcia at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
