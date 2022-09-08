63 things to do in North Texas: Get a double dose of millennial nostalgia in Fort Worth, chill out in Irving and laugh it out in Dallas

From Bill Burr at the American Airlines Center, to O.A.R. at Toyota Music Factory, these are the top events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — We're ushering in September with a super sick lineup of events, so let's run down the best of the best in North Texas this weekend!

Friday

For the second year in a row, Spotify has named Bad Bunny the most-listened to artist in the world, and he's finally coming to North Texas!

The "World's Hottest" Tour is taking over AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night. That's not all. Diplo is coming with him!

With his electrifying visuals and music, it's why Diplo is one of the most celebrated live performers. Get your tickets now, but we'll warn you, even the nosebleeds are upwards of $300. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Summer isn't over just yet!

Dispatch and O.A.R. are coming to Irving! Catch them live at Toyota Music Factory as part of the Verizon Concert Series. They're taking over The Pavilion on Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

If you and your pals don't mind sitting on the lawn, you can get a ticket for just $25.

Sunday

Millennials, it's no Warped Tour, but it'll do. Panic! At The Disco is bringing the "Viva Las Vengeance" Tour to Fort Worth! Beach Bunny and John Wesley Rogers are coming with them to pack out Dickie's Arena on Sunday night.

You can still get a ticket – the cheapest one we found was for about $30. Grab them now because the show gets rocking around 7 p.m.

