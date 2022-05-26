58 things to do in North Texas this weekend: rock your face off in Arlington, get artsy in Cedar Hill and celebrate your Pride in Dallas!

DALLAS — Hallelujah, it is the weekend!
Listen y'all, whether you're looking for a way to listen to all your favorite musicians at once, an excuse to get down on some fried chicken or a way to cool down from this record May heat, there's something for everyone happening in North Texas this weekend.
So here's the best of the best.
Friday
So What?! Music Festival at Choctaw Stadium (Arlington)
Picture this: You're surrounded. Immersed. Ears wide open, only hearing your favorite bands. You don't have to use your imagination this weekend -- you can make it your reality at the So What?! Music Festival in Arlington! Music fans, this festival will feature more than 200 bands, seven stages and enough music to rock your socks off. It doesn't stop there though, no way. There are three different days featuring three different genres of music! And trust me, there are some heavy hitters on the lineup. 3OH!3, Rae Sremmurd, Simple Plan, 2Chainz -- I could go on, but you get what I'm saying (this is a big deal). You can go all three days or buy individual day passes! Daily tickets start around $110. Check out the So What?! Music Festival all weekend, starting Friday, at Choctaw Stadium.
Plus:
- The Peterson Brothers & Latasha Lee at The Kessler (Dallas)
- mxmtoon at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Shannon & The Clams at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Neal McCoy at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- T. Graham Brown at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Eddie Griffin at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs San Antonio Missions at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Psychedelic Robot at The Shops at Willow Bend (Plano)
- Sip and Paint Party at Jump Into Art Studios (McKinney)
- Culinary Exhibition: Crab Cakes at The Epic (Grand Prairie)
- Corey Breedlove at Firehouse Gastro Park (Grand Prairie)
- The Lone Star Elvis Festival at Palace Theatre (Grapevine)
- Memorial Day Weekend Criterium at Music City Mall (Lewisville)
Saturday
Cody Jinks at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
Another weekend, another country music concert in North Texas! This time, Cody Jinks is coming to town. He's hitting the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday. The show will get started around 6 p.m., and I already did the work for you! You can score a ticket on the lawn for $30.
Plus:
- Morning Yoga at Westlake Brewing Co. (Dallas)
- Mental Health Walk at Glendale Park (Dallas)
- Afro-Trap Brunch at Amora Kitchen and Ultra Lounge (Dallas)
- Best Tacos & Margaritas Tour at Desperados (Dallas)
- Couples Cook at Central Market (Dallas)
- Memorial Day Movie Marathon at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
- Moon Boots at It'll Do It (Dallas)
- Cash Cash at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Gera MX at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Caskey at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Daniel Nunnelee at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Succulent Cupcake Decorating Class at The Mitchell Lofts (Dallas)
- Roseland Boys & Girls Club Unity in the Community (Dallas)
- Morning Yoga at The Harper (Fort Worth)
- Slaughter Beach, Dog at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Drag Brunch Fundraiser for Pride at UNTHSC (Fort Worth)
- Chris Cagle at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- 3 Mile Hike, Yoga and Brew at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center (Cedar Hill)
- Exclusive Beer and Food Pairing Dinner at Siren Rock Brewing Co. (Rockwall)
- Saturday Keep the Glass Special at Railport Brewing Co. (Waxahachie)
- For the Love of Jazz & Poetry (Mesquite)
- Ladie's Luau Paint & Brunch Party at Pura Vida Afro-Latin Dance (Arlington)
- Mexico vs. Nigeria at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Frisco Fighters vs. Vegas Knight hawks at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Urban Trivia: Martin at Cafe 214 (Addison)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Los Huracanes Del Norte at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
Sunday
Get ready to move your body, Carne Asada Fest is back! The festival features more than 25 of the best authentic street food vendors and decades of family traditions. But let's get into this live music line up! Three of the big ones: Paul Wall, Slim Thug and Nina Sky! Good food. Good vibes. Good Music. It's happening at 2 p.m. Sunday at Southside Ballroom in Dallas.
Plus:
- Baby Jake at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Seussical: The Musical at Plaza Theatre (Garland)
- Carry The Load at Reverchon Park (Dallas)
- Kegl's Bfd Featuring Papa Roach at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Pride Visibility Day at Dallas Hall (Dallas)
- RL Grime at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Flow-N-Nature Community Yoga in Oak Cliff (Dallas)
- Speed Dating at The ILL Minister Pub (Dallas)
- Goat Yoga at Lockwood Distilling Co. (Richardson)
- Wine Glass Painting Class at Cedar Hill Market (Cedar Hill)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs. San Antonio Missions at Riders Field (Frisco)