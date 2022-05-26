58 things to do in North Texas this weekend: rock your face off in Arlington, get artsy in Cedar Hill and celebrate your Pride in Dallas!

From goat yoga in Richardson to Eddie Griffin in Addison, the there's something to get everyone lit in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Hallelujah, it is the weekend!

Listen y'all, whether you're looking for a way to listen to all your favorite musicians at once, an excuse to get down on some fried chicken or a way to cool down from this record May heat, there's something for everyone happening in North Texas this weekend.

So here's the best of the best.

Friday

Picture this: You're surrounded. Immersed. Ears wide open, only hearing your favorite bands. You don't have to use your imagination this weekend -- you can make it your reality at the So What?! Music Festival in Arlington! Music fans, this festival will feature more than 200 bands, seven stages and enough music to rock your socks off. It doesn't stop there though, no way. There are three different days featuring three different genres of music! And trust me, there are some heavy hitters on the lineup. 3OH!3, Rae Sremmurd, Simple Plan, 2Chainz -- I could go on, but you get what I'm saying (this is a big deal). You can go all three days or buy individual day passes! Daily tickets start around $110. Check out the So What?! Music Festival all weekend, starting Friday, at Choctaw Stadium.

Plus:

Saturday

Another weekend, another country music concert in North Texas! This time, Cody Jinks is coming to town. He's hitting the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday. The show will get started around 6 p.m., and I already did the work for you! You can score a ticket on the lawn for $30.

Plus:

Sunday

Get ready to move your body, Carne Asada Fest is back! The festival features more than 25 of the best authentic street food vendors and decades of family traditions. But let's get into this live music line up! Three of the big ones: Paul Wall, Slim Thug and Nina Sky! Good food. Good vibes. Good Music. It's happening at 2 p.m. Sunday at Southside Ballroom in Dallas.