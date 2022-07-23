52 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Be humble in Dallas, live every week like it’s shark week in Grand Prairie and sip some tequila in Plano

From seeing Kendrick Lamar at the AAC to drinking your way through Mexico (in Plano), these are the best events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Oh, so we're just flying through July like this, huh? Cool.

Know what's even cooler? Not our weather! But this rundown I have for you of the weekend's top events is pretty dope. Here goes!

Friday

I can't make this up. It seems everything really is bigger in Texas, including The World's Biggest Coconut Experience. This weekend, coconut water purveyor Vita Coco is trying to help y'all beat the heat this summer in the Bishop Arts District, where they're hosting a weekend pop-up full of their new, hydrating and refreshing Coconut Juice -- a new offering the brand launched earlier this summer. Standing at more than three stories tall, you won't be able to miss the coconut while hanging out in the neighborhood. Check it out on Friday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Plus:

Saturday

The GOAT is coming to town, y'all! Kendrick Lamar brought us some absolute diesel fluid this year with the release of his new "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" album, and now it's time for him to bring the tour supporting that new release to Dallas! Get ready for Victory Park to be absolutely packed out as the performer takes over the American Airlines Center Saturday night with opening acts Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in tow. The show gets started around 7:30 p.m. -- and, as far as tickets go... well, you know how this works. Prices depend on where you want to sit, but the cheapest I found on the secondary market was $69. Maybe they can throw up some "Money Trees" around the AAC and sneak your way in.

This weekend, Styx and REO Speedwagon want you to shut the laptops off and get out of your sweatpants -- because they're bringing their rock 'n' roll classics to Dallas! That's right, the classic rock legends are taking over Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday night with special guest Loverboy getting the party started. The show will start rockin' at around 7 p.m. And you can take a step back in time with these band's timeless jams for just $35 if you don't mind sitting on the lawn.

Plus:

Sunday

Bust out the salt and limes, y'all! It's National Tequila Day on Sunday! In honor of the "holiday", Legacy Hall in Plano is throwing down with live music, specialty cocktails and a "Tour of Mexico" tequila tasting! Each ticket is $30, and it includes access to the party, the tequila tastings and even a dinner voucher. Check it out on Sunday night starting at 6 p.m.