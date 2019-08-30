A record number of people are headed out of town for the holiday weekend but if you're going to stick around here are some things to do:

1. Go to the movies

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

There are tons of places to see a good movie and grab some good food. Alamo Drafthouse not only has the newest releases but you can always catch screenings of classics. Moviehouse Eatery has those dangerously comfortable full reclining seats. If you want to feel a little bougie while you catch a flick, you have to go to Ipic in Allen. Luxury and a new film all in one.

2. Hit up the malls

Galleria Dallas

They aren’t dead yet! Galleria Dallas has the cool ice rink and NorthPark Center’s Dreamscape is now up and running. It’s a full-on virtual reality experience where you’re straight up in the action like taking a trip to an alien zoo. You can always hit up Stonebriar and when you’re tired of shopping and checking things out you can do some indoor skydiving at ifly that’s right next door.

3. Float in an indoor water park

Great Wolf Lodge

Rain or shine, you can catch some waves! Have you been out to Epic Waters in Grand Prairie? If you haven’t you’re missing out! There’s a reason it’s called that because it’s EPIC. As staycations go, Great Wolf Lodge is a one-stop-shop for family fun.

4. Check out at a musuem

Perot Museum (Perot Museum)

Art, culture and AC! Go check out a museum. Got a kiddo that loves science? Hit up the Perot Museum of Nature and Science or Fort Worth Museum of Science & History. Wanna level up? Go to the National Videogame Museum. Bowling your thing? International Bowling Museum has you covered. If fashion is your passion, you have to see the Dior exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art.

5. Calories don't count on the weekend

Legacy Food Hall

All the food, all the drinks and all the entertainment. If you haven’t been to Legacy Food Hall, in Plano you’re missing out. Anything you’re craving they have a vendor that’s likely selling it. Because both football and baseball season are in full effect, you can enjoy both at Texas Live! Grab some tacos from Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint or grab a slice from Hall of Fame Catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez at Pudge’s Pizza and take in the view of Globe Life Park and the future field of the Texas Rangers.

