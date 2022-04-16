42 things to do in North Texas this Easter weekend: Belly-laugh in Irving and Dallas, dream of you in Plano and go on an egg hunt... almost anywhere!

From Summer Walker in Irving to a Selena Day celebration in Plano, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this Easter weekend.

DALLAS — We made it to the weekend, y'all!

Whether you're looking for a laugh, some live music or just a sweet way to celebrate Easter, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to enjoy.

Let's lay out the best of the best.

Friday

Nikki Glaser is undeniably one of the funniest voices in comedy these days. Her shockingly honest style has taken her to clubs across the country for more than a decade -- and, this weekend, you can see her at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving! She'll be headlining there as part of her "Nikki Glaser: One Night with Nikki Glaser" tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, and depending on where you want to sit, you can snag a ticket for around $35.

Plus:

Saturday

It's 2022 and she's still over it. R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker is giving us a double feature in Irving this weekend, hitting the stage at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on both Saturday and Sunday night. Want in? You can sit on the lawn for about $50. The show starts at 7 both nights. Just remember, before inviting a special someone to join you at this event: They're your ex for a reason.

It's all about the Queen of Tejano Music! Saturday is Selena Day, and you can celebrate the adored performer's legacy for free at this party in Plano. Yes, I said free! Legacy Hall is honoring the late singer with pizza (apparently her favorite?), margaritas and, of course, a screening of the movie about her life: Selena. Here's the thing: The movie is free to see, but the food and drinks will cost you a little extra. The party starts at noon, and just know that seating is first come, first serve.

Plus:

Sunday

In the mood for a belly laugh? Comedian Tim Dillon is making a stop in Dallas this weekend, and headlining at The Majestic Theatre on Sunday night. Depending on where you want to sit, tickets start at around $35. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the jokes start at 7.