42 things to do in North Texas this Easter weekend: Belly-laugh in Irving and Dallas, dream of you in Plano and go on an egg hunt... almost anywhere!

DALLAS — We made it to the weekend, y'all!
Whether you're looking for a laugh, some live music or just a sweet way to celebrate Easter, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to enjoy.
Let's lay out the best of the best.
Friday
Nikki Glaser is undeniably one of the funniest voices in comedy these days. Her shockingly honest style has taken her to clubs across the country for more than a decade -- and, this weekend, you can see her at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving! She'll be headlining there as part of her "Nikki Glaser: One Night with Nikki Glaser" tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, and depending on where you want to sit, you can snag a ticket for around $35.
Plus:
- Movies in the Park at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre (Dallas)
- Hippo Campus at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Vanilla Ice at The Statler Ballroom (Dallas)
- Pop of Art: Bidi Bidi Bom Bom at the Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas)
- Easter Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Jhay Cortez at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Kolby Cooper at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody at Coppell Arts Center (Coppell)
- Elton John Tribute: The Elton Johns at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Music on Main at Cookston Court (Rockwall)
Saturday
It's 2022 and she's still over it. R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker is giving us a double feature in Irving this weekend, hitting the stage at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on both Saturday and Sunday night. Want in? You can sit on the lawn for about $50. The show starts at 7 both nights. Just remember, before inviting a special someone to join you at this event: They're your ex for a reason.
Selena Day at Legacy Hall (Plano)
It's all about the Queen of Tejano Music! Saturday is Selena Day, and you can celebrate the adored performer's legacy for free at this party in Plano. Yes, I said free! Legacy Hall is honoring the late singer with pizza (apparently her favorite?), margaritas and, of course, a screening of the movie about her life: Selena. Here's the thing: The movie is free to see, but the food and drinks will cost you a little extra. The party starts at noon, and just know that seating is first come, first serve.
Plus:
- Yo Gotti at Headquarters Dallas (Dallas)
- Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Oak Highlands Brewery (Dallas)
- San Jose Sharks vs Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Moonchild at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- 2022 Chinese Heritage Celebration at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel (Addison)
- Star Trail Crawfish Boil and Egg Hunt at Star Trail Clubhouse (Prosper)
- The Eggcellent Easter Hunt at Ashwoods Park (McKinney)
- The Collin County Master Gardeners 2022 Spring Plant Sale at Myers Park & Events Center (McKinney)
- Aaron Watson at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Fuelfest 2022 Dallas-Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth)
- Water Lantern Festival at Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth)
- Geeks Who Drink presents 'The Office' Trivia at HopFusion Ale Works (Fort Worth)
- Selena Forever at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Crawfish Boil at The Truck Yard (The Colony)
- Journey Tribute: Departure ATX at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Pink Full Moon Paddle & Lakeside Dining at Bluet SUP (Argyle)
Sunday
In the mood for a belly laugh? Comedian Tim Dillon is making a stop in Dallas this weekend, and headlining at The Majestic Theatre on Sunday night. Depending on where you want to sit, tickets start at around $35. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the jokes start at 7.
Plus:
- Questlove's Hip-Hop Brunch with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Summer Walker at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Dallas Easter Eggstravaganza at Lofty Spaces (Dallas)
- Rock 'n' Roll Rummage Sale-Vintage + Artisan Market at Lola's Saloon (Fort Worth)
- Jazzy Easter Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Sunday RnB Brunch at Bistro 808 (Carrollton)
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Hotel Vin (Frisco)
- Easter Brunch at The Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Antique Alley Texas in Downtown Waxahachie (Waxahachie)
- Easter Brunch at Dodie's at the Harbor (Rockwall)