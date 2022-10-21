25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Post Malone, Mavs home opener and delicious soul food

Whether you're looking for live music or some good eats, there's lots to do in the DFW area this weekend.

DALLAS — Need something to do this weekend? You're in luck because there's a lot to do!

From Post Malone to the Dallas Mavericks to good eats, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Posty brings his latest tour to Dallas on Friday, while the Mavs play their first home game of the 2022-2023 regular season this Saturday. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have a noon game at AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Soul Food Festival is back with lots of delicious options in store.

Friday (Oct. 21)

North Texas' own Post Malone is in town for a show at the American Airlines Center as part of his Twelve Carat tour.

Saturday (Oct. 22)

Be sure to pack the American Airlines Center on Saturday as the Mavs take on the Grizzlies in their first home game of the 2022-2023 regular season.

Let's go, Mavs!

Sunday (Oct. 23)

Enjoy a day of delicious food from Dallas, Houston, Austin and other cities at the Dallas Soul Food Festival at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery Street).