25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Post Malone, Mavs home opener and delicious soul food

DALLAS — Need something to do this weekend? You're in luck because there's a lot to do!
From Post Malone to the Dallas Mavericks to good eats, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Posty brings his latest tour to Dallas on Friday, while the Mavs play their first home game of the 2022-2023 regular season this Saturday. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have a noon game at AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Soul Food Festival is back with lots of delicious options in store.
Friday (Oct. 21)
North Texas' own Post Malone is in town for a show at the American Airlines Center as part of his Twelve Carat tour.
- Band-Maid US Tour at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Whip It: 80s New Wave Party at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Junior Brown at Billy Bob's Texas (Fort Worth)
- Indigo Girls at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Make & Take: Kinetic Sound Sculpture at Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas)
- Emerald City Band at Reval Patio Grill (Frisco)
Saturday (Oct. 22)
Be sure to pack the American Airlines Center on Saturday as the Mavs take on the Grizzlies in their first home game of the 2022-2023 regular season.
Let's go, Mavs!
- The Judds: The Final Tour at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- Dallas Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops at Irving Convention Center (Irving)
- Aureum: An Aerial and Dance Adventure Tale at Moody Performance Hall (Dallas)
- Ludacris at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Steve Martin and Martin Short at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- An Evening with Rhett Miller at Dan's Silverleaf (Dallas)
- Dallas' Best Tacos and Margaritas Tour (Dallas)
- Plano Food + Wine Festival at Legacy West (Plano)
- Dallas Vinyl Record Show at Grapevine Convention Center (Grapevine)
Sunday (Oct. 23)
Enjoy a day of delicious food from Dallas, Houston, Austin and other cities at the Dallas Soul Food Festival at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery Street).
Foods include pork chops, fried chicken, turkey legs, candied yams, greens and much more. Yum!
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Foreigner at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Haydn, Ravel & Debussy at Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Amy Schumer at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- La Catrina Contest at Sundance Square (Fort Worth)
- Robert Ealey Blues Festival at Lola's (Fort Worth