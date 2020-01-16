Y'all, there is so much to do this weekend, it was hard to narrow this list down.

Luckily, many people will have a three-day weekend to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., so here are several ways to spend that time across the metroplex.

Thursday

1. Oh Hello, Dolly! The Tony-winning musical classic will be in Fort Worth all weekend long with multiple performances at Bass Hall to give you a chance to see the comedy come to life.

Showtimes vary, but there are both matinee and evening performances available, with tickets starting at $55. Shows run through Sunday.

2. Catch the Blue Man Group at the Winspear Opera House in Downtown Dallas. The show will delight, amaze and entertain you, that's for sure (I saw it myself on Wednesday). But the men will leave you with questions after the performance -- like "How do they get their faces to be that blue?"

The show runs for 90 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for those ages 5 and up. There will be multiple performances throughout the weekend. Click here for showtimes. Tickets start at $20.

3. Mr. Darcy, Mr. Darcy. Shakespeare Dallas puts on multiple performances of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

The classic tale will have both evening and matinee performances at Moody Performance Hall. Tickets start at $26.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors.

4. The Buffalo Sabres are coming to Dallas on Thursday to meet the Stars on the ice, and tickets to see the two teams fight over the puck were starting at $26 just several hours before the game.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

Friday

5. Grab your boots and put on your best hat, because the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has returned for another 23 days of action.

From livestock to horses to rodeos, there's plenty of different ways to experience the western way of life throughout the next month.

It all kicks off on Friday, with the "Best of the West" Ranch Rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. All you need to know, including parking and costs, is available here.

6. And if you're headed to the rodeo, you might as well make a stop at The Modern in Fort Worth as well to see the art world's take on the western tradition.

"Ruckus Rodeo," a 1,237 square-foot, walk-through installation, will be on display starting Friday at the art museum and run through March 29. Admission to the museum is $16 and free for those under age 18. Discounts are also available.

7. Basketball fans, get pumped. The Mavs take on the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center, and tickets are starting as low as $36 as of Thursday afternoon.

8. If you feel like you've just gotta catch 'em all, then head to the 2020 Pokémon Regional Championships this weekend at the Hyatt Regency DFW.

With competitions for players of all ages and skill levels, it's sure to have plenty of Pikachus to please fans and players alike. Plus, top scorers will earn an invitation to the world championships in London this summer. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

9. Learn about the history of Mexico's Otomi embroidery style during a painting class by Candelaria & Co. Art Studio that focuses on creating the traditional, vibrant embroidery designs with each brushstroke.

Instructors will walk attendees through the painting process step-by-step. There will be light refreshments, and the event is BYOB as well. Attendees must be age 7 or older, and the class costs $35 per person.

10. Kick off the Year of the Rat at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie all month long with the mall's Lunar New Year Festival.

The festival continues Friday and runs each weekend in January, with firecracker shows on Jan. 25 and 26. With tons of performances like KPOP, various cultural dances and signing routines and on-stage games, there will be entertainment aplenty. Plus, attendees can expect a flower market and lots of different styles of cuisine.

Billed as "the biggest annual Lunar New Year celebration in North Texas," the festival is sure to be a hit. The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday. For more information, click here.

11. Enjoy a new century of the Roaring 20s at the Dallas Museum of Art this Friday night during its Late Nights series.

With big band music, swing dancing, tours and free admission to the DMA's current special exhibit "speechless: different by design" as part of the night's offerings, attendees can all be beautiful, little fools for a night.

While free for members, the event is open to the public. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

12. But, if art isn't your thing, don't worry – After Hours at the Museum of Illusions in downtown Dallas is also on Friday night.

Going from 6 to 11 p.m., the museum will have a special illusionist performance, Ruthie's Food Truck and a cash bar at the event.

With more than 60 illusions from across the globe, it's sure to be an otherworldly experience. Tickets cost $19 per person.

Saturday

13. Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Music City Mall in Lewisville this Saturday with a dragon show, parade and lantern arts and crafts.

The family-friendly event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

14. Enjoy the musical stylings of Anthony Hamilton, Joe, Brownstone and Jagged Edge at Smooth Winter Groove III presented by Smooth R&B 105.7 on Saturday.

The show will be held at The Theatre at Grand Prairie and starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $50.

Sunday

15. Go all out and enjoy Rainbow Vomit's "The Afterburn: Day Rave Edition" this Sunday. A "first-of-its-kind day party" at Rainbow Vomit, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the 21+ event.

With interactive light features, immersive art and a "curated sonic experience," it's sure to be something else. Tickets start at $25 and the party goes from 2 to 9 p.m., so go ahead and dance your Sunday away.

16. Great Scott! The historic Majestic Theater will be screening "Back to the Future" this Sunday evening. The movie begins at 5 p.m., and "Deloreans can park in front of the theater for free."

Tickets to see the classic will cost you $12.

Monday

17. The 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration March/Parade will start this Monday at 10 a.m. to celebrate his life and legacy during MLK Celebration Week in Dallas.

With approximately 250 entries from community organizations, it's sure to be an event worth seeing. For more information information about the free, click here.

Have an event you'd like to submit for consideration? Email jprohov@wfaa.com.