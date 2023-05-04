Want a clearer antenna signal for Sunday's noon game between the Mavs and Suns on WFAA? Here's how to get it.

If you're using an antenna to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on ABC, be sure you rescan your TV — because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal.

DALLAS — On Sunday at noon, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Phoenix Suns on ABC in a hotly anticipated rematch of the heated 2022 playoff matchup between these two star-studded teams.

Yet again, Sunday's contest will fine the court at the American Airlines Center filled with big-name NBA stars -- Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on Dallas' home side, and Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the visiting squad.

It's a game NBA fans all across the world will be watching!

And not only can fans here in North Texas catch the game on WFAA, but we've also made sure that those who plan on tuning into the game by usinng antennas will get as crisp a broadcast feed of WFAA as possible.

WFAA recently boosted its tower signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television yourself -- to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible.

We also have a step-by-step description on this process -- and explanation of the technology behind it -- for you to follow along with right here.

And, as ever, know that we've got you covered if it's Mavs-related content you seek! You can check out more of WFAA's Mavericks coverage right here.