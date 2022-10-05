KCEN debuts first all-female, Black News Anchors

“When I first came to KCEN in 2017, we did not have any African American anchors. “It was completely different,” said Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell.



Fast forward five years later, Texas Today here on 6 News has assembled a news team that is the first of its kind.



“Maybe about three weeks to a month after I decided to come here I got an email saying Jasmin is going to be joining Texas Today, which is going make the show you're a part of all women,” said Texas Today Meteorologist Ashley Carter. "It was pretty cool. I was like wow. It was just the icing on the cake. Not only be able to advance my career to where I wanted, but to be able to do it next to these two," she continued.



These three women have always dreamed of bringing viewers the news – but had no idea just how far their dreams would take them.



“I just think back to when I was a young girl and I used to watch the news with my parents and I never saw anyone who looked like me, said Texas Today Anchor Taheshah Moise. “If I did, they were outside reporting in the cold.”



“It didn't hit me then that nobody really looked like me, like the people I was watching growing up,” Carter continued. “But then as I started to do it people started to point it out, how there was not a lot of women who are black and do the weather. “It kind of added on the responsibility of ok I didn't get to see it growing up, and now little girls in this area are going to see me when they wake up and now it can become a reality."