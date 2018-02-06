Winter weather advisory issued for parts of North Texas

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Denton, Collin, Fanin, Palo Pinto and Parker, Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Jack and Wise counties from 3 p.m. until midnight.

Light freezing rain and drizzle along with light ice accumulation is possible with this advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers will need to pay close attention to bridges and overpasses.

Cloudy and cold all day. Temperatures will warm only into the lower 40s through early afternoon and fall into the upper 30s late in the day. Rain will increase in coverage with this afternoon.



Rain/precipitation chances:

Showers will increase in coverage early this afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather in not expected but stronger storms could produce some small hail. Light freezing rain & drizzle will also be possible by mid-afternoon, mainly northwest of the Metroplex. Any accumulation of ice will be light but some icy spots could occur through Wednesday morning.

All precipitation should be ending after midnight and skies will begin clearing Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay chilly tomorrow with highs only in the mid-40s.

We’ll be watching closely the next front that moves in Friday night and Saturday. It could be cold enough for another round of freezing rain Saturday through Monday morning. Stay tuned!

