Wind advisories to expire at 6 p.m.

Wind advisories issued until 6 p.m. (Photo: WFAA)

Wind is going to be main concern as wind advisories have been issued for all of North Texas.



The advisory continues until Sunday 6 p.m. Expect wind gusts 35-45 mph throughout the day. The impact can move loose items left outdoor, including patio furniture and loose trash cans.



There will be elevated grass fire danger west of DFW because of this wind along with lower humidity in that area.



From DFW, east, we still need to be cautious with outdoor fires because many are still experiencing some level of drought. Gust have already been recorded in excess of 40 mph in some locations across North Texas, and that's expected to continue through early this evening. The good news is, tomorrow will not be nearly as windy! Wind will shift to a more southerly direction 10 to 15 mph and bring us warmer air.





The wind can also make waters choppy and dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.



