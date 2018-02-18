Widespread rain, some storms return to North Texas this week

Another day that ends in "y", and yet another day with rain in the forecast as our active pattern continues.



Fog, mist, and drizzle will be possible the rest of Sunday morning, so use precaution if out and about due to damp roads or reduced visibility. By midday and into this afternoon, an area of showers will spread from southwest to northeast across the area. Rain will mainly be light, but can't rule out a rumble of thunder or two. The best chance for showers for DFW will be from midday into mid-afternoon (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.). By Sunday evening, showers will move east and northeast as well as decrease in coverage, so most places this evening will be dry.



Monday will once again bring a good deal of clouds, but we could see some afternoon clearing across the western half of North Texas. Temps Monday will be warmer with most places reaching the 70s. A strong cap will be in place, so thunderstorms look unlikely. More likely is spotty to scattered showers mainly during the afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, and it won't rain all day.



By Tuesday widespread rain will move across North Texas with pretty much everyone seeing showers or even some storms during the day. Even though storms are possible, severe weather is not likely. Widespread showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. By Wednesday, the heaviest rain looks like it will have shifted into East and Central Texas, but lingering rain is still likely across most of North Texas. By the end of the day Wednesday, rainfall totals of 1"-3" are possible across the area. Higher amounts of 3" to 5" are possible across eastern and central North Texas. Heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday could cause localized flooding in places with the highest risk coming from DFW to the east and to the south.



Another round of rain or two or three is possible late week into next weekend as well. By the end of next weekend, most of North Texas should have picked up beneficial rain with totals of 3" to 5" for the entire week not out of the question. Eastern and southern areas of North Texas could even see totals of 5" to 7" from now through next weekend.



