WFAA Weather: Strong cold front dropping temps and rain overnight

Sunday, October 14, 2017

WFAA 8:25 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

A strong cold front arrives overnight bringing showers and storms across north Texas.  Severe weather is not expected, but winds will become gusty.

You’ll wake up to breezy conditions with much cooler temperatures.  Sunday morning temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.

Following a warm Saturday, high temperatures on Sunday will only climb into the lower 70s.   Expect a high temperature of 72 degrees in Dallas and 73 degrees in Denton. 

Rainfall should remain less than an inch.

Over the next 10 days, high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s with the next change of rain coming next weekend.

