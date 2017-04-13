WFAA Weather: Showers possible on Easter Sunday

Expect a high temperature around 79 degrees and a 30 percent chance of scattered afternoon storms on Sunday.

Isolated showers and storms are possible across parts of North Texas Thursday afternoon. WFAA meteorologist Greg Fields said the coverage is only about 20 percent over most of the metro area.

Friday and Saturday should remain rain free across the metroplex with a few showers and storms possible on Easter Sunday.



Expect a high temperature around 79 degrees and a 30 percent chance of scattered afternoon storms on Sunday.

WFAA Weather Extended Forecast:



THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated (20%) showers and storms. Higher chances NW of DFW. Winds: S 10-15. High: 79.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 62.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, breezy and warm. Mainly dry. Winds: S 10-20. High: 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild again. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 65.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, breezy and warm. Winds: S 10-20. High: 81.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 64.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers or storms possible. Winds: S 10-15. High: 79.

