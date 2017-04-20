WFAA Weather: Severe storms possible Friday

We know many of you want to tune out Friday night, but please stay weather aware! An approaching cold front will sweep through North Texas bringing a quick shot of showers and thunderstorms before the weekend is in full swing.

A surge of gulf moisture (notice the humidity??) will provide abundant fuel for possible thunderstorm development along our cold front mainly after 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.



The DFW area is under a slight risk for severe storms with an enhanced risk up along the Red River. All eyes will begin on areas north and northwest of DFW for the initiation of severe storms along the front. If storms pop, gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

As our cold front seeps south, the severe weather threat will stay in the DFW area through midnight. Though the tornado threat isn't zero Friday night/overnight, it will be more likely in the late afternoon when storms first fire up.



This won't be a widespread event so many areas may not see rain or even severe storms. However, if a storm does pop up - it could quickly turn severe! Rain clears out by daybreak Saturday with much cooler air filtering in! It will be a windy, partly sunny day with highs only in the upper 60s! Sunday morning will be a little on the chilly side with many areas dropping into the 40s! The weekend ends with a beautiful blue sky Sunday in the low 70s!

