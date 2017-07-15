WFAA Weather: Severe threat low; Islolated strong storm possible

Saturday's rain chances for North Texas.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Saturday, but it will not be an all-day rain and not everyone is guaranteed rain.



Passing rain and storms are possible this morning to midday through DFW and to the north. Any storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall and lightning, but severe storms are highly unlikely.



This morning’s group of storms will likely influence our afternoon shower and storm chances. Since rain and storms are out there this morning, it looks the like best chances for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon will be south of DFW.



DFW still could see a stray shower or storm, but higher coverage will likely be south of DFW.



Any storms this afternoon will be capable of very heavy rain, lightning, and could have some strong wind gusts. The overall severe threat is low.



Rain and storms will dwindle heading into this evening as we lose the heat of the day. Any lingering shower or storm overnight will be very isolated.



Scattered showers and storms possible once again tomorrow with coverage for North Texas about 30%.

