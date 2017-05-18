WFAA Weather: Large hail, damaging wind possible today

Thunderstorms are expected to ignite between 3 and 4 p.m. over the western portions of North Texas.

Some of these storms will likely be severe with all modes of severe weather possible.

These storms will develop into a solid line impacting the metro area between 6 and 9 p.m.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

Today will be breezy and very humid through mid-afternoon. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Storms move out by midnight and the overnight hours should be relatively quiet.

Friday

By sunrise showers and storms are again expected to develop west of Fort Worth and move east during the morning. A brief lull may occur around midday before the next round of storms develops during the afternoon. Severe storms will be possible with hail and damaging winds the main concerns.



Saturday

Widespread rain is expected with locally heavy rain possible as a slow moving cold front moves through. While the severe threat is low, flash flooding could become a concern in some areas.



Sunday

Rain should end during the morning with a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon.

