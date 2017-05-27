WFAA Weather: Heat advisory in effect; storms possible Saturday

A Heat Advisory is in place Saturday afternoon for most of DFW and to the west. This is where the heat index will likely top out between 105° and 108°. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and stay cool.

Everyone will be feeling the heat today with highs in the low to upper 90s and heat index values above 100° for most.



There is also a shot at rain and storms this weekend, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.



The first shot is for isolated storms mainly in western and northwestern North Texas late this afternoon into this evening between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. These storms will happen only if the cap breaks, which is not a guarantee.



If any storms form they will quickly become severe with very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado.



A cluster of storms may move south out of Oklahoma overnight with best chances for storms from DFW to the northeast. This cluster may move more over northeast Texas and into Arkansas and Louisiana and stay out of most of North Texas.



If it makes it into North Texas damaging winds and hail are possible with the strongest storms.



On Sunday, a front will have moved into North Texas, and storms will likely develop either side of this front.



Where storms develop will depend on where the front ends up stalling during the day. The best chances for storms will be from DFW to the south during the day on Sunday into Sunday evening. It does not look to be a washout or all day rain.



A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and strong winds.



Sunday and into Monday will be cooler thanks to the passing front. Highs will be at or below normal in the 80s, and we'll leave the summertime 90s behind us for now.



Memorial Day on Monday features even lower rain and storm chances. Southern parts of North Texas could see a spotty shower or storm, but believe almost everywhere stays dry.

