Large hail, strong winds hit N. Texas

"Parker and Rio Vista, looking towards Cleburne" - Tammy Funk

Large hail and strong winds blew through North Texas during Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Monday and early Tuesday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of North Texas until after 10 p.m. was canceled. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning popped up for Dallas at about 3 a.m. It was over by 4 a.m.

After the storms Monday afternoon, long flight delays were reported at both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

In Allen, some students who walk home north of the Exchange were kept at school as storms passed through.

Flooding was reported in Wylie, where the city reported the S-Curve was closed in the 1900 block of McMillen Road.

Quick time lapse underneath the shelf cloud of storm moving thru Collin County. Check out all the different motions! #wfaaweather #txwx pic.twitter.com/fJa3ZBa7mG — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) April 10, 2017

The threat of tornadoes was very low across Dallas-Fort Worth.

TUESDAY: Spotty rain or storms (40%). Winds: E 5-15. High: 73.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance at a stray shower or storm (20%). Winds: SE 10-15. High: 78.

