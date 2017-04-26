WFAA
Viewer photos: Golf ball-sized hail over DFW

WFAA 8:31 AM. CDT April 26, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for North Texas on Wednesday, causing golf ball-sized hail to fall on some parts of the region.

Take a look at viewer photos from the morning storms:

