Trick or Treat! Your hour-by-hour forecast

It’s a bit of a spooky forecast for trick-or-treaters across North Texas tonight, but there is a silver lining.

The dark clouds and slightly cooler temperatures will roll in this afternoon, but the rain should be ending earlier this evening.

Here’s your hour-by-hour Halloween forecast:

By 2 p.m., showers will begin to move into the DFW area. Temps have hovered in the upper 50s and will likely drop a few degrees this afternoon as the disturbance moves through.

Between 3 and 5 p.m., scattered showers will spread across North Texas. WFAA Meteorologist Colleen Coyle says there will be no severe weather in North Texas.

Now for the good news: The latest data shows the scattered showers will begin to move out by 6 or 7 p.m.

By 8 p.m., most of the rain should be ending.

“The second half of your trick-or-treating should come with drier weather,” Coyle said.

Be sure your spooky costumes come with something to keep you warm. Temps will drop into the low to mid 50s by 7 p.m.

