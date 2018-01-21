WFAA
Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas

WFAA 4:38 PM. CST January 21, 2018

Thunderstorms were passing through North Texas on Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and bursts of hail in some locations.

Johnson, Parker and Tarrant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storm continued heading northeast, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail into eastern Denton County and Collin County.

Further northeast, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties until 5 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued until 11 p.m. for counties east of Dallas, including Kaufman, Hunt and Navarro counties, as storms passed through the area.

 

