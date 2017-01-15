A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas including Dallas and Tarrant Counties until 12 a.m.

A line of storms has already triggered Tornado Warnings south and most recently for Tarrant and Dallas counties. The warning for Dalals County remains in effect until 9 a.m.



Counties in the Tornado Watch include:

Bandera

Bell

Blanco

Bosque

Burnet

Comal

Comanche

Coryell

Dallas

Eastland

Ellis

Erath

Falls

Gillespie

Hamilton

Hays

Hill

Hood

Johnson

Kendall

Kerr

Lampassas

Limestone

Llano

Mason

McLennan

Mills

Navarro

Palo Pinto

Parker

Real

San Saba

Somervell

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson



Stay with WFAA for the latest weather updates. Check WFAA local radar near you by clicking here.



#wfaaweather Tweets

Copyright 2016 WFAA