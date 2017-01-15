A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas including Dallas and Tarrant Counties until 12 a.m.
A line of storms has already triggered Tornado Warnings south and most recently for Tarrant and Dallas counties. The warning for Dalals County remains in effect until 9 a.m.
Counties in the Tornado Watch include:
- Bandera
- Bell
- Blanco
- Bosque
- Burnet
- Comal
- Comanche
- Coryell
- Dallas
- Eastland
- Ellis
- Erath
- Falls
- Gillespie
- Hamilton
- Hays
- Hill
- Hood
- Johnson
- Kendall
- Kerr
- Lampassas
- Limestone
- Llano
- Mason
- McLennan
- Mills
- Navarro
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Real
- San Saba
- Somervell
- Tarrant
- Travis
- Williamson
Stay with WFAA for the latest weather updates. Check WFAA local radar near you by clicking here.
