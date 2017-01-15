WFAA
Tornado watch, warnings issued for North Texas counties

WFAA Breaking News

WFAA 8:51 PM. CST January 15, 2017

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas including Dallas and Tarrant Counties until 12 a.m.

A line of storms has already triggered Tornado Warnings south and most recently for Tarrant and Dallas counties.  The warning for Dalals County remains in effect until 9 a.m.

Counties in the Tornado Watch include:

  • Bandera
  • Bell
  • Blanco
  • Bosque
  • Burnet
  • Comal
  • Comanche
  • Coryell
  • Dallas
  • Eastland
  • Ellis
  • Erath
  • Falls
  • Gillespie
  • Hamilton
  • Hays
  • Hill
  • Hood
  • Johnson
  • Kendall
  • Kerr
  • Lampassas
  • Limestone
  • Llano
  • Mason
  • McLennan
  • Mills
  • Navarro
  • Palo Pinto
  • Parker
  • Real
  • San Saba
  • Somervell
  • Tarrant 
  • Travis
  • Williamson
     

