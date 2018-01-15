Here's the forecasted timeline of when and where we'll see snow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning:

3 p.m. Cold front arrives, bringing colder temperatures that will gradually drop

Cold front arrives, bringing colder temperatures that will gradually drop 3-7 p.m. Light rain expected for Dallas-Fort Worth

Light rain expected for Dallas-Fort Worth 7-10 p.m. Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow

Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Light snow

The area that's expected to be hit the worst is southeast of the major Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This includes Kaufman and Ellis Counties, as well as Athens, Corsicana and possibly Terrell.

This area is expected to receive 1-2 inches of snow, with major issues on the roads Tuesday morning.

TxDOT and North Texas Tollway Authority crews pre-treated highways several days ago with a brine substance, but both agencies will have crews on standby Monday and Tuesday.

