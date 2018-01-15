WFAA
TIMELINE: When and where we might see snow

WFAA 10:14 AM. CST January 15, 2018

Here's the forecasted timeline of when and where we'll see snow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning:

  • 3 p.m. Cold front arrives, bringing colder temperatures that will gradually drop
  • 3-7 p.m. Light rain expected for Dallas-Fort Worth
  • 7-10 p.m. Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow
  • 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Light snow

The area that's expected to be hit the worst is southeast of the major Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This includes Kaufman and Ellis Counties, as well as Athens, Corsicana and possibly Terrell.

This area is expected to receive 1-2 inches of snow, with major issues on the roads Tuesday morning.

  • Check here for Traffic updates
  • Check here for school closings and delays
  • Check these links for flight delays and cancellations: DFW Airport / Love Field

TxDOT and North Texas Tollway Authority crews pre-treated highways several days ago with a brine substance, but both agencies will have crews on standby Monday and Tuesday.

