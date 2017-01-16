Close Timelapse: Dense fog envelopes North Texas Watch timelapse footage of a dense fog covering North Texas early Monday morning, from WFAA's tower cameras. WFAA.com , WFAA 12:49 PM. CST January 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A dense fog rolled into North Texas early Monday morning, making visibility very low across much of the area. Watch timelapse footage of the fog moving in and leaving in the video player above. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Flight to Hell Man's body found in Winnwood Park Pond Family leans on faith during loss TBT: In 1983, Dale Hansen discovered that Tom Landry was Superman Warrant issued after gas station murder Homeowner shoots at invaders Dale weighs in on expensive playoff games Cowboys game draws fans from across U.S. Evening Forecast Update Rape suspect arrested days after release More Stories Strong winds, possible tornadoes leave big mess in Frisco Jan 16, 2017, 8:41 a.m. Cowboys lose on last-second field goal as furious… Jan 15, 2017, 7:23 p.m. Timelapse: Dense fog envelopes North Texas Jan 16, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs