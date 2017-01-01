Threat of hail, damaging winds in North Texas overnight

The start of 2017 comes with a threat of severe thunderstorms for many North Texans. A line of strong to severe storms moving into the area Sunday night could produce large hail and damaging winds.

A linear complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop well west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Sunday and move into DFW between 3 and 6 a.m. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but some of the storms carry the threat of large hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

The tornado risk with these storms is not zero, but it is low. If a tornado were to develop, it would likely be brief and weak -- hail and wind damage are the bigger risks.

Heavy rain will also accompany the storms, but because they'll be moving so quickly, widespread flooding is not an immediate concern. Flooding in some isolated spots is possible, though.

Storms still likely late tonight into Monday A.M. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind the main threat. pic.twitter.com/fz67EbFWPT — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 1, 2017

The thunderstorms will continue through daybreak Monday, pushing east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and out of Texas by 10 to 11 a.m.

North Texas will see some hit-and-miss sprinkles and showers throughout Sunday afternoon and evening before the storms move in.

Later in the week, an arctic blast will hit the area, dropping low temperatures into the 20s and bringing a slight change of a wintry mix Friday.

1st 10-day of 2017!! Storms tonight, some could be severe. Much colder most of this week!! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/XtSgB0L1FL — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 1, 2017

