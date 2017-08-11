It's gonna be a hot Friday with a Heat Advisory in effect with values that will approach 108 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but the coverage will remain low, about 20%.

More scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, but again the coverage will only be about 20% with a higher chance of rain closer to the Red River.

Sunday and Monday bring only a slightly better coverage of storms.

A majority of North Texas will stay dry this weekend, but those that do see rain could get some heavy downpours.

Temperature-wise over the next 10 days, we'll be sitting a degree or two on either side of our normal high of 97.

