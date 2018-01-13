Sunny weekend could give way to wintry mix

If you missed out on the snow Thursday, we have a better chance to see some wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday.

This event does not have the markings of a major winter storm, but more people in North Texas are likely to pick up at least a little bit of frozen precipitation. And we know it doesn’t take much to cause problems for the commute in DFW. So, I do have concerns for a slow and slippery commute Tuesday morning.

THE TIMING:

A reinforcing shot of arctic air moves into the area Monday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this strong cold front, light rain is possible between noon and 6 p.m. Monday. The arctic air will continue to spill into North Texas and any moisture left behind the front will transition to a wintry mix Monday evening.

Depending on the timing of the front, the Monday evening commute could be a little slick for parts of North Texas. Right now, that risk is higher NORTH of DFW. Eventually, late Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a period of light snow. That could linger through early Tuesday morning. I think it’s best to go ahead and just plan on a slower-than-normal commute Tuesday morning with a few slick spots.

ACCUMULATION:

Yes, light accumulations are possible. NO, this will not be Snowmageddon. At this time, it’s too early to provide a detailed map. PRELIMINARY estimates are a dusting to one inch in DFW with isolated higher totals of up to two inches east of the Metroplex.

BEHIND THE FRONT:

The coldest air of the season is expected with this arctic blast. We'll wake up Tuesday morning to temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens. Highs Tuesday afternoon will only climb to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most of North Texas will not get above freezing. By Wednesday morning, lows fall into the middle teens with windchill values in the single digits.

Despite the likelihood of us not seeing a significant amount of snow, sleet or ice, travel Monday night and Tuesday morning could still turn very difficult because of how cold it’s going to get. With temperatures crashing quickly into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning, anything that falls Monday night and overnight will create icy conditions.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast as we refine the timing and snow amounts

