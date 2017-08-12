Strong to severe storms possible in North Texas this evening

While most of today will be quiet across North Texas, storms are likely to develop across the western and northwestern portions of North Texas late this afternoon and into the evening.

The day will be hot and humid. By the middle part of the afternoon, spotty showers or storms are possible from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and to the east. Coverage from these storms will not be high (20 to 40 percent), and the severe threat is low.



Late this afternoon and into this evening, storms will likely develop across western and northwestern North Texas. These will likely merge into a complex of storms and move from west to east across the northern half of North Texas (D-FW and to the north) this evening and into tonight.

Exact timing and tracking of this complex isn't set in stone. As of now, looks like 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for areas west of D-FW. And for areas east of the D-FW area, they could move in after 7 p.m., possibly closer to 10 p.m. Timing will very much depend on when and where initial T-storms develop in northwestern North Texas.



With this complex of storms does come the threat of some severe storms. Main threats will be damaging winds (60+ mph) and hail (quarter size or larger). Tornado threat is very low, but a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. Much more concerned with the wind and hail threat. Any t-storms will also be capable of very heavy rainfall that could cause some localized flooding and frequent lightning.



Some lingering showers or storms are possible first thing Sunday, especially in northeastern North Texas, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday afternoon pop-up showers or storms are possible, but coverage will not be high. Severe weather risk with any storms on Sunday is very low.



Lesser rain and storm chances will be around Sunday night and into Monday with only isolated T-storms possible by Monday. Most of next week looks hot, dry and summer-like.



