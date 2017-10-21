Strong storms in DFW between midnight and 2 a.m.

DALLAS - Storm chances are on the increase this weekend as another strong cold front makes its way into North Texas.

The main event happens much later in the evening. A tornado watch has been issued to the northwest of North Texas. Storms are starting to fire up in that area along the cold front that will move into NTX late Saturday night.



Widespread severe storms are not in the forecast. Not everybody will see strong thunderstorms, but everybody is likely to pick up measurable rain.



The forecast timing is still looking on track. The line of storms will enter North Texas sometime around 10 to 11 p.m. It will approach and move through the Dallas-Fort Worth area between midnight and 3 o'clock in the morning.



Damaging wind gust to 60 mph or greater, very heavy rain, and perhaps some nickel size hail will be the primary threats. There is a tornado risk.



With storm segments like these, quick embedded spin-ups are possible. The overall tornado threat is low. The front and associated rain should be out of the area by daybreak Sunday. Behind the front, it turns breezy and much cooler!



The front will clear the area by daybreak Sunday, but lingering rain is possible through noon. It'll turn much cooler behind the front, high temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to hit 70.

