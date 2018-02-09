Strong cold front arriving in North Texas

Enjoy the relatively warm temps while they last today! The weekend brings big changes back to North Texas.

TODAY

More clouds will be around today especially across the eastern half of North Texas. Western areas will see more sunshine. Either way, highs will be above normal with 70s in areas that see good sunshine, and mid to upper 60s in areas that see a little more cloud cover.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase across North Texas, and temps will stay mild. Some spotty showers are possible, but not everyone will see rain. Highest coverage of showers will be in eastern and southeastern North Texas (southeast of Sulphur Springs to Terrell to Hillsboro).

SATURDAY

Temps first thing Saturday morning will be mild. Generally in the 50s. However, a strong front will be moving through North Texas. That front will move through the DFW area by the mid-morning hours. Falling temps will occur behind the front everywhere. Temps by the afternoon will be in the 30s and 40s for almost everyone! Skies will be cloudy all day, and some spotty showers are possible. Bigger inconvenience will be the cold afternoon temps.

SATURDAY EVENING - SATURDAY NIGHT

Temps will keep falling to at or below freezing especially from DFW to the north by Saturday evening into Saturday night. There will still be enough moisture around to cause some light drizzle across North Texas. This means in areas seeing freezing temps, some light freezing drizzle is possible.

SUNDAY

By Sunday morning, temps will be at or below freezing for most with wind chills in the teens! Some light freezing drizzle will still be possible as well. This could cause some slick bridges and overpasses first thing Sunday morning. Widespread travel issues or significant icing is unlikely, but some slick spots are definitely possible. By Sunday afternoon, temps will be chilly (in the upper 30s / low 40s), but above freezing. This means any lingering showers or drizzle will be just showers or drizzle and not of the frozen variety.

© 2018 WFAA-TV