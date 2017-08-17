WFAA
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of DFW

Jesse Hawila, WFAA 7:54 AM. CDT August 17, 2017

A line of storms drifted from the Red River into North Texas this morning, causing wet roads and a Flash Flood Warning for a few counties.

An overall weakening trend is expected, however there have been scattered rain and storms reported around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas County, Grayson County and Denton County are under a Flash Flood Warning. Dallas' warning should last through 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms can cause 40 to 50 mph winds. Lightning and flooded roads have been reported all morning.

The rest of the day should be dry, but humidity will be high.

