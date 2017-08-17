Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of DFW

A line of storms drifted from the Red River into North Texas this morning, causing wet roads and a Flash Flood Warning for a few counties.

An overall weakening trend is expected, however there have been scattered rain and storms reported around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas County, Grayson County and Denton County are under a Flash Flood Warning. Dallas' warning should last through 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms can cause 40 to 50 mph winds. Lightning and flooded roads have been reported all morning.

Watch for ponding in Denton County around Corinth Pkwy as you start your commute this morning. pic.twitter.com/O1nYOyH3dP — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 17, 2017

Denton County I-35e in Corinth ponding in many areas around Corinth Pkwy pic.twitter.com/b6gUviwMTj

— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 17, 2017

The rest of the day should be dry, but humidity will be high.

