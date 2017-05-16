Storms moving in overnight could bring hail, damaging winds

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, May 16

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to move into the Dallas-Fort Worth area after midnight and leave by early Wednesday morning.

Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. Everything should be out of DFW by midday and skies will become sunny and clear again with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the biggest chance on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of what will happen this week:

Today: Windy, very warm and staying dry through the day. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Thunderstorms develop along the dry line over West Texas and the Panhandle this evening. These storms will move east impacting North Texas after midnight. The storms should weaken as the approach and move through the metro area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. However strong winds and hail will still be possible. All rain/storms should end before Midday Wednesday and skies will be mostly sunny as highs climb into the upper 80s.

Thursday: The next round of showers and storms is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening. Severe storms are again possible with hail and damaging winds the main concerns. Storms will likely be scattered, so not everyone will see rain or severe weather.

Friday-Sunday: Rain and storms are more likely Friday night through early Sunday with locally heavy rain being a concern. Flash flooding will be possible through the first part of the weekend. Right now it looks rain chances will taper off during the day on Sunday.

