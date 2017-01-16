Storms combine to create tornadoes, home damage in DFW and beyond

A tree down outside a home in Frisco. (Photo: WFAA)

Storms blew through North Texas on Sunday evening, bringing tornado warnings in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Johnson counties, as well as winds of 60 to 70 mph, about 2 inches of rain and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“The second storm came in a little earlier than expected … and picked up as it came into the Metroplex. Heavy rain continued and they both combined,” NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said. “As the second line of storms moved into Tarrant County — one was going north and one was going east — they combined and came together as the storm moved into Denton County.”

More than 30 homes in Frisco were damaged in the storm, according to a Frisco Fire Department news release. Flooding hit some North Texas locations, including a Lewisville apartment complex.

Power outages in Tarrant, Dallas and Collin counties peaked at 22,500, said Oncor spokesman Geoff Bailey. Monday morning, less than 200 homes were without power in North Texas.

